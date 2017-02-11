Girl airlifted after hit-and-run in Scandia

SCANDIA, Minn. -- Police are searching for the driver of a car who struck a girl in the north metro on Saturday night and fled the scene.



The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of 192nd Street and Keystone Avenue.



According to Washington County dispatch, the girl was airlifted from the scene and flown to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale for treatment. Her condition has not been released.



Another pedestrian with the girl was not injured.



Authorities haven't released a vehicle description and were still on the scene late Saturday night.

