Girl dies after falling off cliff on North Shore

Lake County Sheriff's officials say a 14-year-old girl was hiking with friends on Palisade Head near Silver Bay when she fell to her death around 1 p.m. Sunday. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SILVER BAY, Minn. - A 14-year-old girl s dead after plunging off a cliff at Palisade Head on the shores of Lake Superior Sunday.

Lake County Sheriff's officials say the girl was hiking with friends at the landmark near Silver Bay when she fell around 1 p.m. The highest point at Palisade Head, which is part of Tettegouche State Park, is 300 feet above lake level.

The Duluth Tribune says bystanders were forced to rappel down the cliff to provide aid until first responders arrived. The teen was airlifted to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The last known fatal fall from Palisade head was back in 2010 when a 48-year-old woman from Hermantown slipped while hiking the steep cliff.

© 2017 KARE-TV