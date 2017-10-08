Girl hit by car while riding bicycle dies

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - A 10-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in western Wisconsin, has died from her injuries.

Morgan Greene was struck by a car about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at West Richmond Way and Sequoia Lane in New Richmond.

She was airlifted to Regions Hospital and then Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, where she died Saturday, according to her family's posts at caringbridge.org.

Morgan's organs will be made available for donation “to save hopefully other little girls or boys so their families don’t have to go through the same thing,” her family wrote in a gofundme.com post.

