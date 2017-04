(Credit: Cottage Grove Fire and EMS)

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. - The Cottage Grove Fire Department says a young girl was injured in a deck collapse.

The incident happened at a home in the 7400 block of Hyde Avenue S.

When crews arrived they found the girl trapped underneath the deck.

Officials said she was taken to a hospital with a leg injury. No further details have been released.

© 2017 KARE-TV