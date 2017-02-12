Girl in Scandia hit by car, airlifted

SCANDIA, Minn. - Authorities say a girl was hit by a car in Scandia Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of 192nd Street and Keystone Avenue.

According to Washington County dispatch, the girl was airlifted from the scene and flown to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the car left the scene and later returned. He was questioned and released with no charges pending. Investigators say an uninvolved motorist reported that he had seen three people walking side-by-side in the road.

(© 2017 KARE)