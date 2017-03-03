Girl seeks wrestling title, piece of history

Emily Shilson is hoping to become the first girl to win a title at the Boys' State Wrestling Tournament beginning Friday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center. (Photo: KARE)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- It's a sport dominated by boys, but in Minnesota a girl has risen to the top of the competition. Emily Shilson is hoping to become the first girl to win a title at the Boys' State Wrestling Tournament Friday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center.

The Centennial High School sophomore is scheduled to wrestle at 1 p.m. in the first round of the Class 3A Tournament in the 106 pound bracket.

She already has winning experience, taking first place in the Junior Nationals last summer.

Shilson has been wrestling since she was 5-years-old. Today Shilson's father coaches both her and her older brother who is also competing at Friday's tournament.

Girls' wrestling is not a high school sport in Minnesota, meaning if girls want to wrestle, they have to comepte against the boys. Shilson says she's hoping Minnesota girls will soon have their own high school wrestling division.

"That'd be really cool," said Shilson. "We're working on getting it sanctioned in Minnesota. A lot of other states have it, and a lot of colleges are adding women's programs. It's just cool to see how fast it's growing."

Shilson's long-term goal is to win a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics.

