Girl with autism gets Christmas surprise (Photo: KARE 11)

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. -- Christmas came early for an 11-year old girl in North Branch.

Every year, Volunteers of America-Minnesota partners with JT's Bikes for Kids to give gifts some children might not otherwise receive.

On Friday, Tim Taylor and his family delivered a bicycle built for an 11-year-old girl with autism. While Jamie was at therapy, the Taylors hid a bike in a carport in front of her home.



“What is a carport?” she asked moments before receiving her present.



“I really want to ride this all over the place now. I can put my cat on there if she doesn't jump out,” she said. “It is blue!”

Jamie’s mom said often times children living with autism believe they can’t. The bike she received gives her new confidence.



“She doesn't have any balance or coordination. She outgrew the little bikes that have that training wheels. So getting her to learn how to ride a two-wheel bike wasn't an option,” Joie Robinson said.



The bike was one of 20 the Taylors delivered this holiday. They run JT'S Bikes for kids. The organization is a tribute to his late father, John. Tim said his dad never had a bike because the family couldn’t afford one.



“He told all of us kids when he passed, don't spend money on flowers, spend money on bikes for kids,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jamie -- who was once afraid to hop on -- took her first step toward independence, from the seat of her bike.



Tim and his family purchased 19 of those bikes from the Walmart in Forest Lake and when it came time to special-order the tricycle, Walmart donated it. Jamie says she loves the bike because it's her favorite color, blue.