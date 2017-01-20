Glitz and glam of the Inauguration

WASHINGTON - Politics aside, the Inauguration is a day where many focus on the fashion of the political elite.

Blue and white were colors consistently seen throughout the day.

There was continued praise online for First Lady Melania Trump's powder-blue outfit complete with matching heels and suede gloves. The outfit was designed by Ralph Lauren.

Many people compared First Lady Trump's outfit to Jackie Kennedy's 1961 Inauguration Day outfit.

The outfit that received many unflattering remarks was President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway's $3,600 Gucci coat in red, white and blue.

During the Inaugural Balls, President Trump donned a black suit with a bow tie, while the First Lady wore a white Herve Pierre floor-length gown with a thin, red belt.

The couple danced to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" and were later joined by their family and Vice President Mike Pence and his family. Karen Pence had her dress made by a group in her home state of Indiana.

