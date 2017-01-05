Globe, Minn. School of Bus. ordered to pay restitution

Globe University (Photo: KARE 11)

WOODBURY, Minn. - Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business have been ordered to pay restitution to more than 1,200 criminal justice students.



The for-profit schools in Woodbury were found in violation of the state's deceptive trade practices law. Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson sued the schools in 2014 claiming that many criminal justice students were surprised to find out their degree failed to meet requirements for becoming police and probation officers in Minnesota.



The Star Tribune reports the court order signed Wednesday makes the affected students eligible for tuition reimbursement, including student loans, payments for books and other fees, and any interest or finance charges.



A statement from the schools, owned by the same family, says an appeal is under consideration.

"The Court’s final order was limited to one program—criminal justice—which has not been offered for more than two years and which represented no more than 4 percent of the Schools’ overall student population at any given time," read the Globe statement. "We are disappointed that the Court’s findings, based on the testimony of only 16 students, have resulted in such significant harm to the education and degrees of tens of thousands of students and alumni."



The schools say they will continue to work with regulators, complete teach-outs, and encourage other institutions to help displaced students.

In December Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business said they plan to close their Minnesota campuses.