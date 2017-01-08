KARE
Close
Closings Alert 12 closing alerts
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Goats offer Christmas tree disposal service

Goats offer Christmas tree disposal

Laura Betker, KARE 11:03 PM. CST January 08, 2017

FARIBAULT, Minn. - The fine folks at Goat Dispatch in Faribault recently helped Washington County with a buckthorn problem.

Now, they're moving onto a new project...Christmas trees. KARE 11's Laura Betker explains.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories