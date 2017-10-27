Golden Valley woman missing

Rose Elsie Hildebrand (Photo: Golden Valley Police)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Golden Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 86-year-old Rose Elsie Hildebrand.

Hildebrand left her home in Golden Valley around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. She was out on a trip to the grocery store but never returned home. Police say she was last seen in Robbinsdale around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Hildebrand is driving a 2011 white Chrysler Town & Country with Minnesota license plate 613HMG.

Call the Golden Valley Police Department at 763-593-8079 with any information.

