Good samaritan killed helping after spin-out

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - Slippery conditions on roads across Minnesota led to a number of crashes overnight, including one that involved a good samaritan that was struck and killed.

Plymouth Police Sergeant Jeff Dorfsman tells KARE 11 that a driver lost control of their vehicle, spun out and then hit the ditch around midnight on Highway 169 and Bass Lake Road. A good samaritan driving by the scene stopped to help the victim, got out of his vehicle and was struck by another motorist who had spun out. The good samaritan did not survive. Authorities have not released his identity.

There were four fatal crashes in Minnesota Friday and early Saturday: All are thought to be weather related.

State Patrol officials say a 58-year-old St. Paul man died around 9:30 p.m. Friday when his pickup spun out on Highway 169 and rolled in Princeton. His name hasn't been released.



Two others died in storm-related crashes earlier Friday: a 44-year-old Duluth trucker who went off Interstate 35 into the St. Louis River in Scanlon, and a 26-year-old Pierz man who died in a crash on Highway 25 near Brainerd.

There were crashes in many other areas of the state, most of which were thought to be weather related.

