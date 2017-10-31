Good Samaritan killed helping fellow driver leaves lasting legacy

A Golden Valley man was killed over the weekend as he was helping a fellow driver who had spun out on a slippery road. Stephen Rose's friends and family say it's the way Rose lived his life--always putting others before himself. http://kare11.tv/2xJ6x87

KARE 10:54 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

