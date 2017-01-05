Good Samaritans rescue 85-year-old man from bitter cold

Sterling Rule, 85, said he often falls and many times uses a cane to help him walk. (Photo: Lee Wall, KARE)

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. -- A pair of good Samaritans rescued an 85-year-old man from the bitter cold after he slipped and fell while getting the mail.

Chris Anderson and Brandon Swenson work as technicians for Innovative Security Services, Inc. (ISSI), based in St. Paul. They were driving to their last stop of the day on Tuesday afternoon when they noticed a man on the ground near his mailbox in Circle Pines.

"He was kind of laying, like it looked like he was getting up, but he coudln't physically get up himself," Anderson said.

Sterling Rule was getting the mail, across the street from his house, when he slipped and fell. Anderson and Swenson were able to lift him up and get him back inside.

"I'd like to thank them. I mean let's face it, my wife could never carry me," Rule said.

According to Rule's wife, the 85-year-old suffers from dementia.

"Each year I fall, she gets a little more worried," said Rule, a Korean War veteran.

Temperatures started to drop Tuesday during our most recent cold blast. When Rule fell, it was about 10 degrees Fahrenheit outside.

"It was cold that day. Everything was icy too. Especially in that area, up in Circle Pines. It was pretty nasty," Swenson said.

Anderson added, "It was pretty cold out and he was pretty cold."

According to the men, Rule was wearing a t-shirt and slippers. His wife estimates he was outside for less than five minutes. By the time she looked out the window, the men were helping Rule up the driveway.

"Being out there more than 15 minutes probably would've been not good for him," Swenson said.

Rule is taking it easy at home. The fall left him with a cut and bruise on his right arm; he also has a cold.

Swenson added, "Especially in Minnesota, it's so cold outside. You gotta stop for people."