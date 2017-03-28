ST. PAUL, Minn. - Governor Mark Dayton spoke out against the Republican plan for pre-k education Tuesday morning, criticizing their efforts to de-fund the pilot program he started two years ago.



"Four-year-olds get relegated to the status of bargaining chips in the big political show," Dayton said.



The pre-k program that is currently in place designates $25 million in funding so that 74 school districts can provide free education for 4-year-old students.



Under the current plan, 3,300 students are enrolled. The governor's budget for 2018-19 would increase that number to 17,100 students by expanding the program to a total of 260 school districts.



The expansion would cost taxpayers $175 million, which House Republicans argue is too much money.



"He wants there to be a new grade at our public schools for all 4-year-olds and while that may be a laudable goal, the fact is it's very expensive," Rep. Jenifer Loon (R-Eden Prairie).



Loon chairs the Education Finance Committee in the House and says the Republican plan is cheaper and more focused with its funding.



Instead of putting money into the governor's pre-k program, Loon says their plan would put more money into the School Readiness Program.



Loon says most of that money would go to the school districts that are currently participating in the governor's pre-k pilot program.



"They would still have funding to offer schooling to 4-year-olds under the School Readiness Plan," Loon said.



Additional money would also be placed into a scholarship fund for low-income parents who want to send their kids to a private preschool program.



"We give parents options and I think that's critically important," Loon said.



This plan is viewed as a compromise by Loon and other House Republicans, but Dayton argues it's not.



"House Republicans wrote out any funding for pre-k," he said. "That's not an olive branch, that's a poke in the eye."



Both Dayton and Republicans seem optimistic that a compromise will be reached later this session. The Senate version is more closely aligned with the governor's plan and could provide the outlines of a compromised pre-k plan.



The Senate version keeps the funding for the governor's pre-k program flat over the next two years, at $25 million. It's pretty far off from the $175 million he's asking for, but it is certainly more than the zero dollars currently allotted in the House version.



Unlike some issues at the Capitol, the issue of pre-k education brings some common ground, which may help lawmakers come together for a compromise.



Loon says both sides want the same thing, which is ensuring all incoming kindergartners in the state come to school on their first day with the same basic learning skills.



"I think quality early childhood education is a goal we all share," Loon says.

