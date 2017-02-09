Gov. Dayton defends performance of stadium board

Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to reporters Feb. 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Mark Dayton Thursday defended the performance of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, asserting that the embattled MFSA board should not be judged solely on the luxury suites episode.

"This one incident, which is a serious error of judgment, in terms of the private suites is something they deserve to be chastised for, and have been, and it needs to be corrected legislatively so it can’t ever occur," Gov. Dayton told reporters Thursday at the Capitol.

"But to have that become the whole picture of the management of that stadium by the authority, by the staff, by the board is very unfair and very misguided!"

He said that lawmakers and the public have lost track of how well the design and construction phases went, as the $1.1 billion project finished ahead of schedule and on budget. He said his appointee as stadium board chair, Michele Kelm-Helgen, received great reviews from contractors and subcontractors for her work.

"I’m really distressed by legislators who show no interest, zero interest for the last three years in the positive functioning of that stadium authority, and that project who now have jumped on this," Dayton said, adding that he opposed a legislative proposal to revamp the MFSA board in July.

"To upset the apple cart and overturn the proper functioning of that stadium, of that operation, especially with the Super Bowl looming ahead is something I’ll resist very strongly."

Auditor's review

It's the first time Dayton has appeared in front of TV cameras since Legislative Auditor Jim Nobles delivered a scathing review of the stadium board's practice of letting friends and family use two luxury suites commissioners control at US Bank Stadium.

He found that of 352 tickets controlled by MFSA commissioners for 12 events in the new stadium, 45 percent went to commissioners and staff and 45 percent went to friends and family.

Nobles concluded the stadium board members didn't violate any state laws but "the Authority’s use of the tickets violated a core ethical principle."

He said it's true that similar things have happened in other local sports venues, including the Metrodome which stood at the site of US Bank Stadium from 1982 to 2013.

But Nobles asserted letting friends and family use the tickets for free flew in the face of the stadium board's own stated purpose for controlling those two suites, that they would be used for marketing of the stadium.

He said he was also troubled by the fact that SMG, a stadium and convention center management company under contract to manage and market the facility had no access to those luxury suites for entertaining those who may want to book events there.

Lawmakers pounce

The MFSA board passed a "no friends and family" policy in December, in the wake of the public uproar created by the Star Tribune's initial reporting on the luxury suites. And many of those who used the suites have subsequently reimbursed the MFSA for the tickets and food and beverages.

That wasn't enough to satisfy Republican lawmakers, who grilled Michele Kelm-Helgen for hours after Nobles delivered his report on Tuesday.

"Did it ever occur that there was something wrong with this? When you got together at the event and it was all friends and family, and over 50 percent of the people in that suite were chummy? Did that ever occur to you?" Sen. Julie Rosen, asked Kelm-Helgen.

Rosen, a Vernon Center Republican who was the chief author of the Vikings Stadium bill in 2012, has been an outspoken critic of the MFSA board especially since the luxury suites issue erupted.

Kelm-Helgen explained that she initially didn't know there was a problem, based on past practices and the fact that there were spare, unused tickets as game days approached.

"For my part I can tell you I spent the entire event taking people around the stadium, talking with folks, making sure that they understood what we were doing, and it always had a marketing focus."

Kelm-Helgen repeated that she understands the newspaper's revelation upset Minnesotans, and repeated the apologies she has made a other meetings at the Capitol.

Sen. Rosen has proposed legislation cutting Kelm-Helgen's salary to what other stadium board members make, which is expenses and per diem. Rosen and Rep. Sarah Anderson have argued that there's too much overlap between Kelm-Helgen's role and that of Ted Mondale, who serves as MSFA's executive director.

They also want to reorganize the board, so that the legislature would appoint the majority of the MFSA board members after July.

Dayton said he's open to letting the legislature appoint some MFSA board members, but not a controlling majority.

He said that became clear to him after the Republican controlled Senate Higher Education Committee vetted candidates for the University of Minnesota Regents earlier in the week, based on their views on stem cell research.

"The Higher Ed committee has just proved themselves unfit to make these very high level decisions based on broad range of the merits, and so I would strongly, strongly oppose their being able to appoint a majority on that board or any board."

