Gov. Dayton upbeat about his prognosis

Governor Dayton at University of Minnesota Feb 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Mark Dayton is still mulling his treatment options for prostate cancer, but remains upbeat about his prognosis and his odds of making a full recovery.

He spoke to reporters Friday for the first time since making trips to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for follow up appointments with his physicians.

"In terms of the prostate cancer, I got as good news as you can get with that kind of diagnosis, which is that it hasn’t spread beyond the prostate," Gov. Dayton remarked.

"It’s treatable, and curable, which is defined as being in remission five years after the treatment. So that gets me through my two remaining years in office and beyond to see my grandkids grow up and the like."

He still hasn't decided whether to go with surgery or radiation, but expects to make a decision in the next few days so that he can begin treatment as soon as possible. He said the Mayo team advised against chemotherapy because the cancer hasn't spread to other parts of his body.

"I just feel so blessed to have the Mayo Clinic, to have their expertise, just an incredible resource for the entire state," Dayton said. "It just reminds me once again just how life changing access to good, affordable health care is me and for all Minnesotans."

The Mayo team previously announced the governor's prostate cancer was not to blame for the fainting incident that cut his State of the State speech short January 23. It was most likely caused by dehydration and the exhaustion of standing too long, something that's been difficult for Dayton since he underwent spinal fusion surgery.

The second term Democrat has done his best to make light of the episode, and did again Friday as he addressed the annual meeting of the Minnesota Environmental Congress at the U of M St. Paul campus.

"You see a lot of the press corps here today. Half of them are here to listen to my speech, the other half are here to see if I pass out!" Dayton quipped, as a wave of laughter swept across the room.

"Sorry to disappoint you!"

