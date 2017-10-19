KARE
Gracie's Cupcake Trot is Oct. 28

KARE 11 Staff, KARE 3:00 PM. CDT October 19, 2017

ANDOVER, Minn.--Gracie's Cupcake Trot is Saturday, October 28 at Bunker Hills Activity Center starting at 9:00 a.m.

The event benefits Cakes from Grace, an organization that makes custom dream cakes for kids living with Congenital Heart Defects. The effort honors Grace Hunt, a little girl born with half a heart. 

The event will feature a 5K Run/Walk, a silent auction, face painting and more.

Visit Gracie's Cupcake Trot for more information. 

