Grain elevator fall kills man in western MN

TENNEY, Minn. - A construction worker has died in a fall at a co-op elevator in western Minnesota.



Authorities say the 21-year-old man fell about 150 feet from a platform at the Wheaton Dumont co-op elevator in the Wilkin County community of Tenney Thursday afternoon.



The victim was working with two other men and they were adjusting another platform when the accident occurred. KVRR -TV says the man who died worked for Gateway Building Systems of Fergus Falls.

