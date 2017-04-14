Great Harvest Hunny Bunnies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. The folks from Great Harvest Bread Company in Minneapolis "hopped" on over to KARE 11 to spotlight their infamous adorable hunny bunnies, hot cross buns and other tasty treats perfect for Easter and spring celebrations.

The Hunny Bunny is a bread bunny handcrafted by artisan bakers that include only five simple ingredients: Great Harvest’s fresh ground whole-wheat flour, honey, yeast, water and salt. A perfect centerpiece for Easter tables, the bunnies are made without additives, preservatives or conditioners.

Great Harvest Bread bakeries make bread from scratch with whole grains shipped directly as wheat berry from select farms in Montana’s Golden Triangle. Every day flour is milled fresh from the wheat berry at each local Great Harvest bakery. Generally a five-hour process, the baking begins every day as early as 2:30 a.m. Every loaf is kneaded by hand, baked and served fresh to all guests who enter at all three meals – breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For more information on Great Harvest Bread, visit www.GreatHarvest.com.

