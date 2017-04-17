Green Line service interrupted after shooting

Metro Transit Police are investigating a shooting that interrupted service on the Green line late Monday afternoon. (Photo: MnDOT)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Metro Transit Police are investigating a shooting that interrupted service on the Green Line late Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Metro Transit Police responded to a report of shots fired "at or near the Dale Street station," according to spokesperson Howie Padilla. One person was taken to Regions Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Update: Green Line trains are again serving all stations. Thank you for your patience this evening. — Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) April 17, 2017

Green Line service between the Hamline and Western stations was temporarily unavailable. As of 7 p.m., Metro Transit reported service on all lines was operational.

The shooting occurred a couple blocks from a homicide in the area of Fuller Ave and St. Albans St. N. Few details are being released at this time, but more information is expected this evening. It is unknown if the shootings are related.

St. Paul Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Fuller Ave and St. Albans St. N. (Photo: Chad Nelson, KARE 11)

St. Paul Police are assisting in the investigation. KARE 11 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

