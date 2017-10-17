Gretchen Carlson finds new purpose speaking out for women in the workplace

Fifteen months ago, Minnesota native Gretchen Carlson, sued her powerful boss, Roger Ailes, at Fox News for sexual discrimination. Carlson sat down with KARE 11's Julie Nelson to talk about what came next: a new purpose, and a new book. http://kare11.tv/2

KARE 10:22 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

