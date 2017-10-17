Gretchen Carlson speaks out for women in the workplace

A new purpose began to emerge the day Gretchen Carlson's lawsuit went public. Immediately, she says, women who had been victims of sexual abuse began contacting her, wanting to share their stories. (Photo: Adam Jukkola, KARE 11)

DUBUQUE, Iowa - Fifteen months ago, Minnesota native Gretchen Carlson, sued her powerful boss, Roger Ailes, at Fox News for sexual discrimination.

Her bombshell lawsuit drew headlines around the country and fueled the fire of a national conversation on sexual harassment.

Though Carlson won a $20 million settlement, she was terminated from Fox News and had to step away from the career she worked so hard to build.

Gretchen Carlson speaking at the 2017 Iowa Women Lead Change conference in Dubuque, Iowa. (Photo: Adam Jukkola, KARE 11)

Carlson sat down with KARE 11's Julie Nelson in Dubuque, Iowa, where she was speaking at a women's conference, to talk about what came next.

A new purpose began to emerge for Carlson the day her lawsuit went public. Immediately, she says, women who had been victims of sexual abuse began contacting her, wanting to share their stories.

That is when Carlson says her “Midwestern sensibilities kicked in,” and she felt she had a duty to bring their stories to light.

Gretchen Carlson on Sexual Harassment in Workplace: 'This is the Watershed Moment'

She published many of them in a book, out Tuesday, titled “Be Fierce,” which also serves as a guidebook for women who are considering filing a sexual discrimination complaint themselves. Her first piece of advice: Consult an attorney before you go to your company’s human resources.

After Gretchen Carlson sued her Fox News boss, Roger Ailes, and won a $20 million settlement, she lost her job. But she didn't quit. Her new book came out Tuesday. (Photo: Adam Jukkola, KARE 11)

Then, develop a game plan complete with as much documentation as possible.

Carlson is also fighting to make claims of sexual harassment more public. Right now, most employment contracts contain a clause that requires disputes between employees and the company be settled by a company-appointed arbitrator.

A part of most arbitrations is a secrecy clause that prevents victims from sharing their stories. They may get a settlement, but they often lose their jobs, while the perpetrator stays on in their role, able to continue their career and continue harassing people with no one the wiser.

Gretchen Carlson sat down with Julie Nelson in Dubuque, Iowa, to talk about her new book and her fight against sexual harassment in the workplace. (Photo: Adam Jukkola, KARE 11)

Carlson is lobbying on Capitol Hill for a bill that would strip away the secrecy and bring the proceedings into the light.

Though she never imagined this is the turn her life would take, Carlson says, if she has had any role in other women coming forward and bringing this issue forward, she will be immensely proud.

A new purpose began to emerge the day Gretchen Carlson's lawsuit went public. Immediately, she says, women who had been victims of sexual abuse began contacting her, wanting to share their stories. (Photo: Adam Jukkola, KARE 11)

