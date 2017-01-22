All United domestic flights grounded by computer outage

United sign at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Technical problems for United Airlines have caused all of the airline's domestic flights to be grounded, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were two flights scheduled to depart Minneapolis-St Paul international Airport Sunday night. Several others were scheduled to arrive.

Per @mspairport, there were two @united flights scheduled to depart MSP this PM. Several were expected to arrive. All grounded per airline. — Zachery Lashway (@ZachLashway) January 23, 2017

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

International flights weren't affected by the ground stop, which the FAA said was issued at United's request.

It's unclear how long the issues will persist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(© 2017 KARE)