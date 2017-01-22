KARE
All United domestic flights grounded by computer outage

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 7:37 PM. CST January 22, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Technical problems for United Airlines have caused all of the airline's domestic flights to be grounded, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were two flights scheduled to depart Minneapolis-St Paul international Airport Sunday night. Several others were scheduled to arrive.

 

 

 

International flights weren't affected by the ground stop, which the FAA said was issued at United's request. 

It's unclear how long the issues will persist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(© 2017 KARE)


