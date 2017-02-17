KARE
Grow with KARE: Home and Patio Show

Laura Betker, KARE 7:48 PM. CST February 17, 2017

Even though the forecast is beautiful, you might want to spend a little time inside the River Centre this weekend for the Home & Patio Show. 

Check out ideas for landscaping, hardscaping, remodeling and so much more. Plus be sure to stop by the stage on both Saturday and Sunday for a bit to hear Bobby Jensen at his finest in a program called, "Two old guys talking about gardening." It's sure to be award-winning. 

