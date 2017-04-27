Grow with Kare: Plant a tree for Arbor Day

Friday this week is Arbor Day, when we celebrate the beauty and function of trees. Bobby and I tagged along with the kiddos at Redtail Ridge Elementary for a lesson in planting and the importance of doing so.

One hundred trees were donated by Kathy Alvig, whose grandson attends the school. She felt compelled to pass along the memories she has of planting seedlings as a child with her father. A former principal and educator, she is passionate about incorporating the environment into the school day as a jumping off point for a vast array of subjects.

The trees today were a combination of Norway Spruce and Colorado Blue Spruce. According to the kids, they serve a variety of purposes like:

Providing shade from skin-damaging sun rays

Cool the air by as much as 10 degrees

Clean the air

Provide habitat for animals

Provide beauty and fun in the fall

The students at Redtail Ridge, along with Bobby and I encourage you to plant a tree this Arbor Day!

