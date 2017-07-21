Grow with Kare: Summer lawn fungus

It's the weather pattern we've had this growing season that's to blame for a fungus found in many of our lawns this summer. You might notice blades of your grass turning brown in patches, strips, or as a sporadic fashion throughout. It's a fungus or blight condition that has taken control this year.

The alternating patterns of cool and wet to hot and dry that began in May this year and continued into summer are ideal for the fungus to thrive. And unfortunately there's not a whole lot to do about it. But not to worry, your lawn will likely recover. There are some tips that will increase your chances of success next year.

Avoid watering too much. In a dry spell, twice a week is good.

Water early in the morning, never in the evening.

Don't mow the lawn when temperatures are above 85 degrees or when the lawn is wet.

Sharpen your mower blades.

Keep your grass longer, with a height of 3" to 4".

Never mow off more than 1/3 of the grass blade at a time, even if it means mowing more often.

Bobby says, applying fungicides after the problem has developed is not recommended, since they work more to prevent disease, rather than cure it. In addition, fungicide treatments tend to be very expensive and not worth the money.

© 2017 KARE-TV