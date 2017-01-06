Grow with KARE: January Plant of the Month

Our January plant of the month is an old favorite that now has become the "it" plant and especially for the millennials. This is what I found when I started to do a little search on the Fiddle Leaf Fig.

"You’ve seen them. They’re everywhere. They’re lush and sculptural and they make for excellent eye candy in photographs of some of the most beautiful apartments you see floating around the Internet. The fiddle leaf fig, or Ficus Lyrata, is this year’s “it” plant. Maybe last year’s, too."

It is a great Ficus that does not drop it's leaves as easy as the Benjamina Ficus and it is a large plant that will make big impact in your home. Here are some tips.