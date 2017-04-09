KARE
Happy Gnome practices world-record Bloody Mary bar

Happy Gnome practices Bloody Mary bar record

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 5:55 PM. CDT April 09, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Bloody Mary bar in St. Paul is almost ready for the record books.

On Sunday, The Happy Gnome practiced trying to break the world record for largest build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. They'll try to break it for real next year.

Their spread featured more than 65 condiments, including house-made mixes, meats and cheeses.

They would have set a record, because the current reigning champion only boasted 45 condiments. That record is held by a bar in Colorado.

