Happy Gnome practices world-record Bloody Mary bar

The Happy Gnome in St. Paul made a practice run Sunday to beat the world record for largest build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Bloody Mary bar in St. Paul is almost ready for the record books.

On Sunday, The Happy Gnome practiced trying to break the world record for largest build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. They'll try to break it for real next year.

Their spread featured more than 65 condiments, including house-made mixes, meats and cheeses.

They would have set a record, because the current reigning champion only boasted 45 condiments. That record is held by a bar in Colorado.

© 2017 KARE-TV