Happy Gnome practices world-record Bloody Mary bar

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Bloody Mary bar in St. Paul is almost ready for the record books.
On Sunday, The Happy Gnome practiced trying to break the world record for largest build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. They'll try to break it for real next year.
Their spread featured more than 65 condiments, including house-made mixes, meats and cheeses.
They would have set a record, because the current reigning champion only boasted 45 condiments. That record is held by a bar in Colorado.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs