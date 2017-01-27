Happy Lunar New Year!

It's the Lunar New Year, and what better way to celebrate than with food from United Noodles?

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Saturday, January 28th marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year, celebrated with parades, fesitivals, family and food.

We are turning to the Year of the Rooster, so it's fitting that Eric Fung, owner of United Noodles and year of the Rooster baby, was on KARE11 Sunrise to talk about the holiday and the food.

Fung gave us a peek at longevity noodles - representing long life. Ingredients are egg noodles, protein, snow peas, mung beans, water chestnuts, sesame oil, soy sauce and peanut oil.

United Noodles is at 2015 E. 24th St. in Minneapolis.

(© 2017 KARE)