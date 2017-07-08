Houston shelter takes in 59 puppies in just one hour

Some of the 59 puppies turned in to the Harris County Animal Shelter on Thursday. (Photo: Harris County Animal Shelter Volunteers - Facebook)

HOUSTON - The Harris County Animal Shelter took in 59 puppies in just one hour on Thursday, according to the shelter's volunteer Facebook page.

The shelter posted photos of some of the animals and explained each one of them needs a loving home to save their life.

Volunteers say they are already four times over capacity at the shelter and are asking for the public to adopt the animals so they can avoid having them euthanized.

The public can also foster a puppy. Fostered animals need a small window of time out of the shelter before they can be transported to other states where adoptive families are waiting for them.

Anyone interested in fostering a pet from the shelter should email foster@hcphes.org.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the puppies or any other animal at the shelter can visit the shelter at 612 Canino Road in Houston during adoption hours: Monday through Friday 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

