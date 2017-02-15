Hastings to consider sex offender ordinance

City of Hastings (Photo: KARE 11)

HASTINGS, Minn. - Though there is little they can do to stop Level Three sex offender Randall Scott Wunderlich from moving to town, hundreds in Hastings are petitioning the city to join others in adopting a sex offender ordinance.

"It scares me," said one resident. "There are cities out there that have ordinances against this and we're playing a game of, let's welcome them in."

"We just can’t say, you can’t come here, but we do say you can’t come here in limited areas,” said another resident.

Though there is little they can do to stop Level Three sex offender Randall Scott Wunderlich from moving to town, hundreds in Hastings are petitioning the city to join others in adopting a sex offender ordinance. (Photo: KARE 11)

West St. Paul is one of roughly 40 cities that have now defined those limited areas. Police Chief Bud Shaver says the city's new ordinance created buffer zones around day cares, group homes and schools. Level One, Two and Three sex offenders are not allowed to live within 1,200 feet.

Shaver knows this and other ordinances will likely face legal challenges and he says he'd rather work with state agencies to plan a more successful path for offenders, but...“Right now there isn’t any such planning being done so I have to react for the public safety aspect of my community.”

Shaver says 10 years ago, West St. Paul and South St. Paul each had about 10 sex offenders. He says West Paul now has about 40 and South St. Paul has roughly 80.

Hastings already has 74 sex offenders. On Wednesday night, the mayor spoke up to say that they will consider the push for an ordinance.

"We have to do a lot of work and get an ordinance that will work for Hastings, and I think we can do that," said Hastings Mayor Paul Hicks.

The city council could begin looking at this as early as next Tuesday, that happens to be the same day Wonderlich plans to move into town.

(© 2017 KARE)