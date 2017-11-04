Hate messages found on Macalester College campus

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police are investigating more incidents of hateful messages found at Macalester College.

This is all part of an ongoing investigation into other hateful messages found on campus within the past two months. According to a post on the college's website, the most recent messages were found in residence halls.

Two swastikas were found in resident halls. One was believed to have been carved into a room door on Oct. 14. A second swastika was drawn onto a bulletin board and campus officials believe that happened on Oct. 27.

Then, this week, on Thursday, anti-Arab hate speech was found on a custodial door.

KARE 11 spoke with students and many say they're upset and feel they need to talk about the issue, but also unite as a campus.

"It's really scary to find that there are some people who are educated and still believe that this is something right and normal," said Donia Khraishi, an Arab student who is from Palestine.

"We aren't going to to let ourselves become bogged down by it and we want to make sure that we're continuing our joy and vitality in our community regardless of what's going on," said Isaac Gamoran, a senior at Macalester College.

St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster tells KARE 11 news that the department is working with the college to try and figure out who is writing the messages.

Macalester College provided the following statement to KARE 11 News:

"Over the past two months, there have been several reported incidents of swastikas and hate-oriented graffiti found in campus buildings at Macalester. The markings were documented and removed by campus security, and reports were filed with the St. Paul Police Department.

Actions such as these are clearly unacceptable. Macalester strives to build a just and inclusive community and, through our remarkable students, a more just and inclusive world. We are working as a campus community to address this situation and provide support for our community members who have felt particularly impacted by these hateful symbols."

