Have a weather-related closing?

Community Closings (Photo: KARE)

Golden Valley, Minn. -- Winter is upon us and with that comes the possibility of weather-related closings. If you have a school, organization or activity that you would like included in the KARE 11 closings list submit the following form.

Once the completed form is received, KARE 11 will verify the entry and supply the necessary access information for entering closing information. *Please note: Submitting this form will not generate an actual closing notice.*