HBO not picking up 'Mogadishu, Minnesota'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - HBO says it won't be picking up "Mogadishu, Minnesota," a proposed series about Somali immigrants set in Minnesota.

The proposed series by Somali-Canadian rapper K'naan shot its pilot last year in Minneapolis.

Opponents in Minnesota's large Somali community spoke out against the show, saying they were concerned it would portray Somalis in a negative light.

Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, which owns a Cedar-Riverside area building where HBO had hoped to film, agreed to the filming if residents approved and the locations fees benefited the residents.

However, the Minneapolis Highrise Representative Council, comprised of residents, rejected HBO's proposal by a vote of 51-0.

The show's producers respected the residents' wishes and did not film there. Instead, they continued shooting at about a dozen other locations around the city.

© 2017 Associated Press