HCMC talks food allergies with Lou Raguse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Missing child safe after massive search in SE MN
-
Restored 1938 tractor pulls an emotional load
-
Vigil held for Dassel-Cokato football player hospitalized by allergic reaction
-
Should you download Apple's new iOS 11?
-
Should you consider freezing your credit?
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Taco Bell to get rid of drive-through, add alcohol at some new locations
-
RAW: Rescues underway after Mexico earthquake
-
University of St. Thomas junior killed in crash
More Stories
-
Club Nomadic coming to Mystic for Super Bowl 52Sep 19, 2017, 12:32 p.m.
-
Report: Jay-Z turns down offer to perform at Super…Sep 20, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
-
Dayton blasts feds for delays, cuts in health careSep 20, 2017, 1:13 p.m.