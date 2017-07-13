Health officials confirm new measles case in MN

Measles, Mumps, Rubella Vaccine (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2015 Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Health officials have confirmed an additional case of measles in Minnesota.



The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday the new case is associated with the measles outbreak that has been occurring mainly in Hennepin County since late March. The newest case is an unvaccinated man who lives in Hennepin County.



Officials say the man visited several public locations in Hennepin, Ramsey and Carver counties while infectious. The Health Department is working with those counties to follow up on any many exposures as possible from the most recent case.



The man has been asked to stay home while potentially infectious. Several unvaccinated people were exposed to this case, so there may be more cases to come.



The latest case brings the total number in the measles outbreak to 79.

