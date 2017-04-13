3 measles cases confirmed in Mpls.

Stock Image (Photo: Jure Gasparic-Thinkstock, © Jure Gasparic 2016)

MINNEAPOLIS - Three young patients are being treated at Children's hospital in Minneapolis after being diagnosed with the measles.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirms that investigators are working on three confirmed cases, and are following up with those who have been exposed to the patients, two of whom are two-years-old. It is yet unknown how they were infected, but MDH says the children were unvaccinated.

MDH will be diligently monitoring for additional cases in the coming weeks.

Measles is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spreads from head to the rest of the body. It is highly contagious and spreads easily by coughing, sneezing or even being in the same room with someone who has measles.

Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but it is still common in other parts of the world. Minnesota and other states still see sporadic cases – typically linked to international travel.

