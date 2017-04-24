5 breakfast mistakes you're making (and how to fix them)

We've all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day; but it turns out many of us may be making mistakes even when we do eat it. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We've all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day; but it turns out many of us may be making mistakes with breakfast!

The good news is, most of those mistakes are easy to fix, according to Chris Freytag with gethealhyu.com. Chris stopped by KARE 11 Sunrise to share 5 common breakfast mistakes, and how to fix them.

1. Skipping breakfast

Studies have shown that old adage about breakfast being the most important meal really is true. Skipping breakfast can contribute to weight gain, diabetes, and heart disease. If you can't seem to find the time for breakfast, Chris recommends making something in advance the night before; or if you're just not usually a breakfast fan, try nutrient-rich, easy-to-digest foods in the morning, like a protein shake or hard-boiled egg, along with fruit on the side.

2. Not drinking water in the morning

While coffee is often the drink of choice to help you jolt awake in the morning, Chris says 16 ounces of water (or better yet, lemon water!) can help jump-start your metabolism and flush out toxins in your body, and could even help you eat less over the course of the day.

3. Not getting enough protein

Most Americans get the majority of their protein at dinnertime, but your body needs protein to develop and maintain lean muscle. Chris suggests including eggs, yogurt, cheese, and lean meats in your breakfast to get your fix of protein first thing in the morning. As an added bonus for dieters, protein helps keep you full longer!

4. Drinking juice instead of eating fruit

It might seem like a big glass of orange juice would give you a boost of nutrition, but many store-bought varieties are overloaded with sugar. Chris says you're better off drinking water, and eating a whole orange for its vitamins and minerals.

5. Treating breakfast like dessert

We're looking at you, donuts. And muffins. And cinnamon rolls. Those treats may be tasty, but they have far less benefit for your body than, for instance, a bowl of oatmeal. Chris says if you're craving something sweet in the morning, try a smoothie made with fruit and yogurt.

Chris has more breakfast mistakes (and fixes) on her website, gethealthyu.com.

