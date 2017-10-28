Amped Up: Apple Walnut Salad from Kowalski's

Apple Walnut Salad with Lemon Buttermilk Dressing (Photo: Courtesy Kowalski's Markets)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Four nutrients - potassium, magnesium, calcium and fiber - could use a little more of our attention.

Most of us don’t get enough of them in our diets, yet doing so offers significant pay-off for so many aspects of our health.

Kowalski’s Markets nutritionist Sue Moores provides the details and tips for adding more good into your meals and creates a salad that offers all of the above.

Apple Walnut Salad with Lemon Buttermilk Dressing

Ingredients:

1 head romaine lettuce

- Lemon Buttermilk Dressing*

1 diced Honeycrisp apple

1 avocado, sliced

4 thinly sliced radishes

1 stalk celery, with leaves, thinly sliced

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup finely chopped walnuts

- freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste

*A note about gluten: When dressing is prepared with a gluten-free mustard, this recipe is gluten free.

Instructions:

Chop lettuce, then wash in ice-cold water; drain thoroughly in a salad spinner until very dry. Toss lettuce with Lemon Buttermilk Dressing to taste. Put lettuce on a large platter or individual serving plates; top evenly with apple, avocado, radishes, celery, cranberries and nuts. Drizzle to taste with additional dressing and season generously with pepper.

The dressing for this salad can be made up to three days in advance. Store it, covered, in the refrigerator.

