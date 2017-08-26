Amped Up: Beech-Nut offers healthy fair food for babies

(Photo: Thinkstock/Ivanko_Brnjakovic)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Each year the State Fair attracts nearly 2 million guests from across the country, and nearly as many fried foods.

So finding healthy fair food options for our little ones can be challenging.

This year, Beech-Nut baby food will sample "real food for babies" in the Family Fair area at Baldwin Park. The brand's local Mom Ambassadors will share Natural & Organic baby food purees (pouches and jars), new Cereal Pouches, and new Toddler Snack bars. The brand will also sponsor the Great Big Sandbox in Baldwin Park, providing fun sandbox toys for kiddos.

• When: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26

• Where: Beech-Nut booth at Family Fair/Baldwin Park, across from 4-H building (Randall Ave and Cosgrove St.)

• Who: Parents, babies and toddlers, and anyone who loves real food!

More information about Beech-Nut baby food is available on its website.

