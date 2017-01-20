Amped Up: Best options for healthy drinks

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Looking for the best beverages to help your health? Kowalski’s Markets Nutritionist Susan Moores offers tips for the best picks:

• juices (check ingredient lists, some juices aren’t what they advertise)

• milks (look at nutrient content, some are weak nutritionally and have added sugars)

• coffees (check out add-in ingredients, often rich in sugars)

• teas (watch the added sugar or artificial sweetener content)

You can read Sue’s full set of tips in her article Leverage Your Beverage in Kowalski’s Markets in-store magazine.

(© 2017 KARE)