Amped Up: Best options for healthy drinks

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Looking for the best beverages to help your health? Kowalski’s Markets Nutritionist Susan Moores offers tips for the best picks:
• juices (check ingredient lists, some juices aren’t what they advertise)
• milks (look at nutrient content, some are weak nutritionally and have added sugars)
• coffees (check out add-in ingredients, often rich in sugars)
• teas (watch the added sugar or artificial sweetener content)
You can read Sue’s full set of tips in her article Leverage Your Beverage in Kowalski’s Markets in-store magazine.
