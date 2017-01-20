KARE
Amped Up: Best options for healthy drinks

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 1:30 PM. CST January 20, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn  --  Looking for the best beverages to help your health? Kowalski’s Markets Nutritionist Susan Moores offers tips for the best picks:

juices (check ingredient lists, some juices aren’t what they advertise)
milks (look at nutrient content, some are weak nutritionally and have added sugars)
coffees (check out add-in ingredients, often rich in sugars)
teas (watch the added sugar or artificial sweetener content) 
 
You can read Sue’s full set of tips in her article Leverage Your Beverage in Kowalski’s Markets in-store magazine.
 
 

(© 2017 KARE)


