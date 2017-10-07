(Photo: KARE 11)

LAKE ELMO, Minn. - The competition is fierce as seven area chefs prepare their signature dishes at the 9th Annual Valley Vine & Harvest Throwdown.

Each mini-entrée is expertly paired with fine wine for guests to experience and then vote for their top choice. The chef with the most votes receives the honor of Top Chef of the Valley.

Proceeds benefit Canvas Health, a local community mental health organization.

Recipe: Chicken Veggie Medley from Angelina's Kitchen

A bright, fresh, healthful dish that is easy to make at home and prep ahead.

Recipe serves 4

The veggies listed below are most popular with our customers, however, be creative and use your favorites. Just remember - don't throw all of the veggies in the pan at once, but order them according to how long they take to cook.

Ingredients:

1/2 of a medium head of cauliflower cut into small florets

1 cup of celery, in 1/4 inch slices

1 & 1/2 cups sweet bell pepper, roughly diced

5 cloves of garlic, minced

3/4 cup sweet yellow onion, diced

1/2 cup carrots, 1/4 inch slices

1 & 1/2 cups chick peas (if canned, drain and rinse first, if dry, soak overnight)

1/4 cup olive oil

1 T. fresh thyme (stripped from branches)

Coarse kosher or sea salt and black pepper to taste

18 ounces of grilled chicken that has been diced

Note: marinate chicken for 20 minutes with 1 Tablespoon of fresh diced garlic, 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper

Prep all veggies and keep separate.

Heat a large skillet on the stove top, laying the olive oil to coat the bottom over medium heat.

When one piece of onion thrown in sizzles (to ensure pan is hot enough), throw in onions and stir until translucent.

Add minced garlic and continue to stir until garlic becomes golden.

Start layering in a sprinkle of salt and pepper (you will continue to add these, layering a little at a time).

Add celery and continue to stir for about 3 minutes.

Add carrots continuing to stir and then cauliflower.

Add fresh thyme and another sprinkle of salt and pepper, and continue to stir.

Add peppers and chick peas and continue to stir.

Add grilled chicken.

Drizzle additional olive oil if veggies are sticking to pan.

Continue to stir until veggies are just al dente.

