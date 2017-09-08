Amped Up: Easy plant-based cheeses

Cheddar Cheese (Photo: Thinkstock)

Twin Cities Veg Fest brings together local vendors that offer delicious plant-based foods for a day of cooking demonstrations, inspiring presentations and information for omnivores, vegans and vegetarians alike.

The fest is coming up Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Como Regional Park. The event is open to the public, and both attendance and samples are free.

Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese Ball

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups raw cashew pieces, soaked in purified water overnight

1 TBSP Tomato Paste

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon dry sherry (optional)

1 heaped tablespoon mellow white miso (use chickpea miso if you are sensitive to soy)

1 tablespoon raw apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon dry ground mustard powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

dash cayenne

1/2 cup organic unrefined coconut oil, warmed to room temperature (not liquid, but soft)

Water if needed to blend



Method:

1. Pour the soaking water off the cashews then rinse them with fresh purified water. Drain well.

2. Place the soaked cashews, tomato paste, nutritional yeast, dry sherry, miso, apple cider vinegar, sea salt, onion powder, mustard powder, smoked paprika, turmeric, cayenne, and coconut oil in a food processor or high-speed blender and pulse until the mixture starts to form a paste, scraping down the sides as necessary.

3. Blend or process until the mixture is completely smooth, scraping down the sides occasionally. If your food processor or blender is struggling to blend the mixture, add purified water, 1 tablespoon at a time to help it to keep turning over, using no more than 3 tablespoons of water. This process takes up to 10 minutes in a food processor and a few minutes in a high-speed blender.

4. Scrape the soft cheese into a container that holds at least 2 cups. Cover and refrigerate for 4-6 hours or until the cheese is quite firm. Scrape the cheese out of the container and place onto a clean surface. With your hands, form the cheese into one large ball or two or more smaller balls.

5. Roll your cheese ball in your desired coating of sliced almonds, crushed nuts, or fresh herbs.

More information about Twin Cities Veg Fest is available on its website.

