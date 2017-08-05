Amped Up: Farmer's market recipes

The first farmers market in Minneapolis has already opened, and nearly 30 more will soon follow suit. An interactive map will help residents desiring fresh food locate them with a simple mouse click. (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We’re in the thick of farmer’s market season in Minnesota. Emily Parent, a registered dietician from CobornsDelivers has some tips about produce and a delicious recipe for Zucchini Pesto.

Berries

Don’t wash before storing, excess moisture can cause mold

Want ready to eat? Wash them with diluted vinegar (1:3), put in a larger bowl and submerge berries (wash, strain, dry). Put in an airtight container. This kills mold spores and bacteria without adding any flavor allowing berries to last up to a week.

Apples

Give off a gas that can make other produce age faster

Don’t store next to other fruits and veggie

Lettuce

After washing, place in a bowl or re-sealable bag with a paper towel or two.

Leafy herbs

Wash, dry well, and trim at root

Store upright in a glass filled with a couple inches of water

Loosely cover with a plastic bag (except for basil)

Learn more at cobornsdelivers.com/twincities

Summertime Pesto Veggie Spaghetti

Ingredients:

• 1-2 zucchini

• ¼-½ cup pesto

• 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

• 1/3 cup feta cheese

• Optional: fresh basil

• To make a full meal: add protein of choice



Directions:

1. Using a spiralizer, spiralize zucchini into spaghetti-like noodles. Add to a large bowl.

2. Add all other ingredients and mix until well combined.

3. Serve warm or cold!

