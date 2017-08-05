KARE
Amped Up: Farmer's market recipes

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 7:23 AM. CDT August 05, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We’re in the thick of farmer’s market season in Minnesota. Emily Parent, a registered dietician from CobornsDelivers  has some tips about produce and a delicious recipe for Zucchini Pesto. 

Berries

  • Don’t wash before storing, excess moisture can cause mold
  • Want ready to eat? Wash them with diluted vinegar (1:3), put in a larger bowl and submerge berries (wash, strain, dry). Put in an airtight container. This kills mold spores and bacteria without adding any flavor allowing berries to last up to a week.

Apples

  • Give off a gas that can make other produce age faster
  • Don’t store next to other fruits and veggie

Lettuce

  • After washing, place in a bowl or re-sealable bag with a paper towel or two.

Leafy herbs

  • Wash, dry well, and trim at root
  • Store upright in a glass filled with a couple inches of water
  • Loosely cover with a plastic bag (except for basil)

Summertime Pesto Veggie Spaghetti

Ingredients:
• 1-2 zucchini
• ¼-½ cup pesto
• 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
• 1/3 cup feta cheese
• Optional: fresh basil
• To make a full meal: add protein of choice

Directions:
1. Using a spiralizer, spiralize zucchini into spaghetti-like noodles. Add to a large bowl.
2. Add all other ingredients and mix until well combined.
3. Serve warm or cold!

