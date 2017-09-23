KARE
Amped Up: Feeding the good in your gut

Sue Moores and Kowalski's brings some healthy recipes.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Much of our health is affected by the health of our “gut” and the balance of bacteria in it. Susan Moores, Kowalski’s nutritionist shows us foods that nourish the good bacteria and a delicious way to enjoy them using Minnesota-grown produce. 

Corn and Edamame Lime Vinaigrette Salad

INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup Newman's Own Light Lime Vinaigrette
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, or to taste
4 cups frozen sweet corn, thawed
12 oz frozen shelled edamame, thawed
1 cup matchstick-cut jicama strips
1 cup matchstick-cut red bell pepper strips
1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
1/3 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

INSTRUCTIONS:
In a small mixing bowl, combine vinaigrette and cayenne; set aside. Combine remaining ingredients in a large salad or mixing bowl; drizzle with dressing, tossing to coat. Refrigerate, covered, or serve immediately.

Nutrition Information Per Serving:
Total Calories: 230
Total Fat: 8 g
Saturated Fat: 1 g
Sodium: 200 mg

Each serving is an excellent source of these brain nutrients: fiber, vitamin C and folic acid. It is also a good source of iron, thiamin, vitamin B6, magnesium, zinc and potassium.

