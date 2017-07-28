AMPED UP: Fill up with fresh summer veggies

File Photo (Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Fill up on fiber-rich fresh seasonal veggies and make them the star of your dish this summer.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Bradley discusses the benefits of fueling your body with fiber and protein-filled veggie dishes.

Plus, learn how to make a delicious Mediterranean Veggie Flatbread recipe from the current edition of Hy-Vee Balance magazine, available in Hy-Vee stores across the metro or subscribe online to receive the magazine in the mail.

This recipe and more can also be found on the Hy-Vee website.

Recipe for Mediterranean Veggie Flatbread

Serves 4

Cook Time: 30 minutes

All you need:

2 whole wheat flatbreads, such as naan

Nonstick olive oil cooking spray

1/2 tsp plus 1/4 tsp Cajun seasoning, divided

2 large Kalamata olives, chopped

12 grape tomatoes, halved

2 mini seedless cucumbers, sliced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 tsp finely chopped shallot (or red onion)

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 1/3 cup White Bean Spread (see recipe below)

2 tbsp fresh parsley leaves

1 tbsp fresh oregano leaves

2 tbsp crumbled feta cheese

White Bean Spread: pour 3/4 cup water into a large saucepan, add 2 cloves peeled garlic and bring to boiling over high heat. Add 2 (15-oz) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed, and return to boiling. Drain the mixture, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking liquid. Transfer drained mixture to a food processor. Add 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil and 1 tbsp fresh rosemary and process, adding just enough of the reserved cooking liquid to make a thick, smooth paste. Season to taste with salt and pepper, if desired.

All you do:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Place flatbreads on an ungreased baking sheet and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle with 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning. Bake 8 minutes or until golden and crisp on the edges. Allow flatbreads to cool 3-4 minutes before topping.

3. Combine Kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper and shallot in a small bowl. Drizzle with lemon juice and add remaining 1/4 tsp Cajun seasoning. Stir well to combine. Prepare White Bean Spread.

4. Spread cooled flatbreads with White Bean Spread and top with chopped vegetables. Reserve remaining spread for another use. Sprinkle with parsley, oregano and feta.

5. Cut into slices and serve.

© 2017 KARE-TV