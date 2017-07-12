AMPED UP: Foods to nourish your skin

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Summer’s sun can do a number on your skin. Winter isn’t much more kind.
A great grocery cart can change that up. Susan Moores, Kowalski’s Markets nutritionist, shows us which foods help nourish your skin and protect it from Minnesota’s ever-changing seasons.
• Dark green, orange fruits and veggies + produce rich in vitamin C.
• Nuts and seeds for their vitamin E and selenium.
• Omega-3 rich foods including tuna, salmon, halibut and trout + flaxseeds or oil, walnuts, chia seeds and dark green vegetables.
• Lean beef, pork and poultry for their protein, zinc and selenium.
• Green or black tea for their phytonutrients which can help fight inflammation.
