AMPED UP: Foods to nourish your skin

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Summer’s sun can do a number on your skin. Winter isn’t much more kind.

A great grocery cart can change that up. Susan Moores, Kowalski’s Markets nutritionist, shows us which foods help nourish your skin and protect it from Minnesota’s ever-changing seasons.

• Dark green, orange fruits and veggies + produce rich in vitamin C.

• Nuts and seeds for their vitamin E and selenium.

• Omega-3 rich foods including tuna, salmon, halibut and trout + flaxseeds or oil, walnuts, chia seeds and dark green vegetables.

• Lean beef, pork and poultry for their protein, zinc and selenium.

• Green or black tea for their phytonutrients which can help fight inflammation.

© 2017 KARE-TV