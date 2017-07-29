AMPED UP: Fresh summer veggies

Fill up on fiber-rich fresh seasonal veggies and make them the star of your dish this summer. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Melissa Bradley discusses the benefits of fueling your body with fiber and protein-filled veggie dishes. http://kare11.tv/2haRy2W

KARE 11:19 AM. CDT July 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories