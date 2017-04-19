KARE
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Amped Up: Fun with funky fruit

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 7:57 PM. CDT April 19, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Mix up your recipes with some exotic fruits.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Kylie Ryan has a recipe to share using cherimoya and other funky fruits. This easy and fun soup can be served as a refreshing spring appetizer or even a dessert.

Funky Fruit Soup
(serves at least 4)

Ingredients:
1 large ripe cherimoya; peel and seed
1 large ripe mango; peel and seed
1 c. fresh apple juice
1 c. unsweetened coconut milk
Ground cinnamon to taste
1 Tbsp. agave nectar (optional)
Add a garnish of your choice

Instructions:
Combine ingredients into a blender; pulse until smooth. Chill before serving, top with a garnish of fruit or nuts and enjoy!

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories