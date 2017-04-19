Amped Up: Fun with funky fruit

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Mix up your recipes with some exotic fruits.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Kylie Ryan has a recipe to share using cherimoya and other funky fruits. This easy and fun soup can be served as a refreshing spring appetizer or even a dessert.

Funky Fruit Soup

(serves at least 4)

Ingredients:

1 large ripe cherimoya; peel and seed

1 large ripe mango; peel and seed

1 c. fresh apple juice

1 c. unsweetened coconut milk

Ground cinnamon to taste

1 Tbsp. agave nectar (optional)

Add a garnish of your choice

Instructions:

Combine ingredients into a blender; pulse until smooth. Chill before serving, top with a garnish of fruit or nuts and enjoy!

