Amped Up: Fun with funky fruit

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Mix up your recipes with some exotic fruits.
Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Kylie Ryan has a recipe to share using cherimoya and other funky fruits. This easy and fun soup can be served as a refreshing spring appetizer or even a dessert.
Funky Fruit Soup
(serves at least 4)
Ingredients:
1 large ripe cherimoya; peel and seed
1 large ripe mango; peel and seed
1 c. fresh apple juice
1 c. unsweetened coconut milk
Ground cinnamon to taste
1 Tbsp. agave nectar (optional)
Add a garnish of your choice
Instructions:
Combine ingredients into a blender; pulse until smooth. Chill before serving, top with a garnish of fruit or nuts and enjoy!
